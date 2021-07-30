  • Home
  • Education
  • PSEB 12th Result 2021: Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2021 Live Updates
Live

PSEB 12th Result 2021: Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2021 Live Updates

PSEB Punjab 12th Result 2021 Live: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 result 2021 will be declared today, July 30. at 2:30 pm, as per reports. The results for over 3 lakh students will be announced at pseb.ac.in and other websites.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 30, 2021 1:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2021 Today, Check Time
Punjab Government Cancels Class 12 Exams
Punjab Board Class 12 Practical Exams To Be Held In Online Mode
Vaccinate Class 12 Students Before Holding Board Exams: Punjab Minister
Punjab Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Dates Revised
In PSEB 12th Result 2020, Government Schools Record The Highest Pass Percentage
PSEB 12th Result 2021: Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2021 Live Updates
PSEB Punjab board 12th result 2021 date and time (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

PSEB Punjab 12th Result 2021 Live: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 result 2021 will be declared today, July 30. at 2:30 pm, as per reports. The results for over 3 lakh students will be announced at pseb.ac.in and other websites. This year the board did not conduct board exams in view of COVID-19. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scores using registration number and date of birth.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

The PSEB has prepared result according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student's performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.

Follow PSEB Punjab 12th result 2021 live updates

Live updates

PSEB Punjab 12th Result 2021 Live: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 result 2021 will be declared today, July 30. at 2:30 pm, as per reports. The results for over 3 lakh students will be announced at pseb.ac.in and other websites. Live updates:

01:49 PM IST
July 30, 2021

How To Check PSEB 12th Result 2021 Through SMS

Students can check their PSEB 12th Result 2021 through SMS. For this, they will be required to send an SMS typing their roll number as “PB12(roll number)” and send it to 5676750.



01:30 PM IST
July 30, 2021

How To Check PSEB 12th Result 2021

  1. Go to pseb.ac.in.
  2. Click on the Class 12 result link.
  3. Enter your registration number and date of birth.
  4. Submit and download results. 
01:18 PM IST
July 30, 2021

PSEB 12th Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Thirty per cent marks will be from the average of best three performing subjects in Class 10.

30 per cent weightage on the basis of marks obtained in pre-board, practical examination in Class 11.

40 per cent weightage on pre-board, practical exam, and internal assessment in Class 12.

01:16 PM IST
July 30, 2021

PSEB 12th Result 2021 Date And Time

Punjab Board Class 12 results will be announced today, July 30, on official websites – pseb.ac.in. 

Click here for more Education News
Education News PSEB Class 12 board exam result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Result, Marksheet Releasing Shortly
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Result, Marksheet Releasing Shortly
JAC Jharkhand 12th Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Result To Be Announced Today
Live | JAC Jharkhand 12th Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Result To Be Announced Today
CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 12 Results To Be Announced At 2 PM
CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 12 Results To Be Announced At 2 PM
Meghalaya Class 12th Result 2021 Announced, Direct Link
Meghalaya Class 12th Result 2021 Announced, Direct Link
‘Akhir Vo Din Aa Gaya’: Twitter Abuzz With Memes On CBSE 12th Result Day
‘Akhir Vo Din Aa Gaya’: Twitter Abuzz With Memes On CBSE 12th Result Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................