PSEB 12th Result 2021: Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2021 Live Updates
PSEB Punjab 12th Result 2021 Live: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 result 2021 will be declared today, July 30. at 2:30 pm, as per reports. The results for over 3 lakh students will be announced at pseb.ac.in and other websites. This year the board did not conduct board exams in view of COVID-19. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scores using registration number and date of birth.
The PSEB has prepared result according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student's performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.
How To Check PSEB 12th Result 2021 Through SMS
Students can check their PSEB 12th Result 2021 through SMS. For this, they will be required to send an SMS typing their roll number as “PB12(roll number)” and send it to 5676750.
How To Check PSEB 12th Result 2021
- Go to pseb.ac.in.
- Click on the Class 12 result link.
- Enter your registration number and date of birth.
- Submit and download results.
PSEB 12th Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria
Thirty per cent marks will be from the average of best three performing subjects in Class 10.
30 per cent weightage on the basis of marks obtained in pre-board, practical examination in Class 11.
40 per cent weightage on pre-board, practical exam, and internal assessment in Class 12.
PSEB 12th Result 2021 Date And Time
Punjab Board Class 12 results will be announced today, July 30, on official websites – pseb.ac.in.