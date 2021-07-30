PSEB 12th Result 2021: Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2021 Live Updates

Image credit: Shutterstock PSEB Punjab board 12th result 2021 date and time (representational)

PSEB Punjab 12th Result 2021 Live: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 result 2021 will be declared today, July 30. at 2:30 pm, as per reports. The results for over 3 lakh students will be announced at pseb.ac.in and other websites. This year the board did not conduct board exams in view of COVID-19. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scores using registration number and date of birth.

The PSEB has prepared result according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student's performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.

Follow PSEB Punjab 12th result 2021 live updates