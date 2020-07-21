Image credit: Shutterstock 94.32% Government School Students Pass In PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2020

In PSEB Class 12 result, government schools have recorded the highest pass percentage of 94.32%. For government-affiliated and associated schools, the pass percentages are 91.84% and 87.04%, Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said in a statement. The minister informed that for the second year in a row, the performance of the government schools was better than that of the affiliated and associated schools in the terms of pass percentage.

In overall results, 90.98% students passed the PSEB 12th result 2020, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

According to PTI, this year’s PSEB 12th result is an improvement of more than 4.5 percentage point from last year’s 86.41%.

“Out of the total 2,86,378 students who had appeared in the examinations before the COVID-19 outbreak, 2,60,547 students (90.98%) passed the board examinations this year,” Mr. SIngla said.

This year, the Punjab Government had adopted the “best-performing-subject formula” to declare PSEB Class 12 result 2020, as the government had previously decided to cancel the remaining exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the “best-performing-subject formula”, if any student appeared in four subjects, the average of the best three was awarded to him in the subjects for which the exams had to be cancelled, Mr. Vijay Inder Singla said.

Compartment students, who had the last chance to pass in Class 12 exam this year, have also been declared passed on the basis of average marks of already passed subjects, the minister said.

Students who could not qualify for higher education in Punjab Board 12th result 2020 will be given another chance to appear in the exams when the situation gets normal, Mr. Singla said.