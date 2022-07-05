  • Home
  • Education
  • PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Today At Pseb.ac.in; How To Check

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Today At Pseb.ac.in; How To Check

The Punjab Board Class 10 term 2 result 2022 will be declared on Tuesday, July 5. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) 10th result 2022 will be announced at 12:15 pm.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 5, 2022 11:42 am IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Punjab Board Results 2022: List Of Websites To Check PSEB 10th Result
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 On July 6; Official Website, Alternative Ways To Check
Bihar Board Organises Olympiad, Crossword, Quiz Competition For Students; Participating Details Here
Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: Last Year’s Pass Percentage Trends
CBSE, CISCE, PSEB; List of 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Announced Next Week
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Last Five Years' Pass Percentage Trends
PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Today At Pseb.ac.in; How To Check
PSEB 10th Result 2022 Today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab Board Class 10 term 2 result 2022 will be declared on Tuesday, July 5. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) 10th result 2022 will be announced at 12:15 pm. Although the PSEB term 2 result will be declared today, the pseb.ac.in official website and indiaresults.com will host the Class 10 results from July 6 afternoon. PSEB 10th Result Live Updates
Visit here to see the PSEB 10th Result 2022 updates, direct link, toppers, pass percentage, and what's next

The PSEB Punjab 10th board exams were conducted in two terms. The Punjab Board term 2 exam was held between April 29 and May 19. Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exams this year

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website of PSEB- pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on the designated result link.
  • Enter your login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your PSEB 10th result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download it for future references.

To get a pass certificate from PSEB, the students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in Class 10 board exam 2022. On the basis of marks secured in both term 1 and term 2 exams, the students will get their 10th scorecard.

Click here for more Education News
PSEB 10th results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PSEB 10th Result 2022 (Soon) Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Press Conference At 12:15 PM; Direct Link
Live | PSEB 10th Result 2022 (Soon) Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Press Conference At 12:15 PM; Direct Link
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Announcement Delayed; Direct Link At Cbseresults.nic.in
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Announcement Delayed; Direct Link At Cbseresults.nic.in
COMEDK UGET Result 2022 Out At Comedk.org, Check Direct Link
COMEDK UGET Result 2022 Out At Comedk.org, Check Direct Link
Punjab Board Results 2022: List Of Websites To Check PSEB 10th Result
Punjab Board Results 2022: List Of Websites To Check PSEB 10th Result
COMEDK UGET Result 2022 Today; Know How To Download Scorecard
COMEDK UGET Result 2022 Today; Know How To Download Scorecard
.......................... Advertisement ..........................