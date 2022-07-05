PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Today At Pseb.ac.in; How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock PSEB 10th Result 2022 Today

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab Board Class 10 term 2 result 2022 will be declared on Tuesday, July 5. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) 10th result 2022 will be announced at 12:15 pm. Although the PSEB term 2 result will be declared today, the pseb.ac.in official website and indiaresults.com will host the Class 10 results from July 6 afternoon. PSEB 10th Result Live Updates

Visit here to see the PSEB 10th Result 2022 updates, direct link, toppers, pass percentage, and what's next

The PSEB Punjab 10th board exams were conducted in two terms. The Punjab Board term 2 exam was held between April 29 and May 19. Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exams this year

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website of PSEB- pseb.ac.in.

Click on the designated result link.

Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

Your PSEB 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it for future references.

To get a pass certificate from PSEB, the students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in Class 10 board exam 2022. On the basis of marks secured in both term 1 and term 2 exams, the students will get their 10th scorecard.