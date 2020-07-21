PSEB 12th result will be available at https://www.pseb.ac.in/.

Punjab Class 12 board exam result will be declared today by the state education board, Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The result is expected to be announced at 11 am today. Class 12 students in the state who had appeared for exam under Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and ICSE have already received their result. Over 3 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year. PSEB 12th result will be available at https://www.pseb.ac.in/ .





PSEB Class 12 Result: What's Next?

Students who do not qualify the PSEB Class 12 board exam this time can appear for supplementary exams. The details of the supplementary exams will be notified by the Board later.

The Class 12 pass certificate, marksheet and migration certificate will be issued to students later.

After downloading the online mark statement students should save a copy for reference purpose.

Admission process for undergraduate courses will begin soon after the results are out. It is very likely that colleges and universities will start the admission process immediately after the result is declared through online mode.

Educational institutions have remained close since March 16. It is yet to be decided when the schools and colleges will re-open. As per government's order schools and colleges are likely to begin classes soon through online mode.

Students who wish to apply for revaluation or rechecking may be allowed by the PSEB to do so. Details regarding this will also be announced by the Board soon.