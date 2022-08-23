  • Home
PSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Check

The PSEB Class 10 compartment exam 2022 was conducted on July 27 and 28.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 23, 2022 6:08 pm IST

The PSEB has declared the Class 10 compartment exam result 2022 today, August 23.
PSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam Result: The Punjab Board of School Education (PSEB) has declared the Class 10 compartment exam result 2022 today, August 23. The students who appeared in the compartment examination can now check and download the result from the official website of PSEB– pseb.ac.in. The candidates will require their roll number or name to download the PSEB Class 10 compartment exam result 2022.

The students who did not clear the PSEB Class 10 Term 2 exam appeared for the compartment exam. The PSEB Class 10 compartment exam 2022 was conducted on July 27 and 28. Around 975 students registered for the examination out of which 813 students appeared in the PSEB Class 10 compartment exam. The number of students who passed the examination is 779 whereas 34 students did not clear the exam.

PSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam Result 2022 Direct Link

PSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam Result 2022: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in.

  • Click on the ‘Result’ tab on the homepage.

  • Click on the 'view result’ and then click on the link for ‘Result Matriculation Punjabi Special Examination July 2022’.

  • Enter the required credentials.

  • The PSEB Class 10 compartment exam result 2022 will appear on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

