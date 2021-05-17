Girls outshine boys in Class 10 PSEB results

Punjab Board Result 2021: Girls have fared well in both the Class 8 and Class 10 Punjab board exams as compared to the boys. Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared PSEB Class 8 and Class 10 results today, May 17. While announcing the PSEB Class 8 and Class 10 results, the Chairman of the board Yograj Sharma said, girls have outshined in both the classes in comparison with the boys. As per reports, 99.93 per cent of the Class 10 students have qualified the board exams and 99.87 per cent of Class 8 students have been promoted to the next class.

Out of the total 3,07,272 students who have registered for the Class 8 exams, 3.06,893 have qualified for admission to Class 9. And 3,21,161 out of the total 3,21,384 students of Class 10 have qualified. Due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Punjab Government had earlier announced the promotion of Class 5, Class 8 and Class 10 students on the basis of internal assessment and pre-board exams held during the academic year.

Last year, the board had declared the Class 10 results on May 30. In 2020 as well, the board could not complete the Class 8 exams and therefore the results were based on internal assessments. The board did not release any list of Class 8 toppers last year.

How To Check Class 8, 10 PSEB Results

Step 1: Go to the official website - pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on PSEB Class 8 or Class 10 designated results link

Step 3: Enter the name or roll number

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Access and download the PSEB result