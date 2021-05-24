PSEB Board Exams 2021: Punjab Board Announces Class 5 Results

PSEB Class 5 results announced

Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB, on Monday announced Class 5 results. The results will be uploaded soon on the official website of the board at pseb.ac.in. According to The Tribune, Tarn Taran has emerged as the best performing district with a pass percentage of 99.95 per cent. SBS Nagar, with a pass percentage of 99.94 per cent, remained at the second spot, followed by Pathankot district at the third spot with a passing percentage of 99.92 per cent.

Out of the total 3,14,472 students, 3,13,712 students have managed to pass the Class 5 final exam, taking the overall pass percentage to 99.76 per cent.

Once the result is available on the official website, students will be able to check their marks by logging in with their roll numbers or names. The original documents, including pass certificates and mark sheets, supporting the Punjab board Class 5 result will be issued by the board later.

The Punjab board Class 5 exam was held in March amidst the COVID-19 pandemic for four subjects - Hindi, English, Math and Punjabi Environment Education.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2021: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official websites of PSEB -- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated Class 5 result link

Step 3: Insert the credentials including roll numbers and registration numbers in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the PSEB 5th result 2020

Students can get in touch with their respective schools for any clarification regarding the results. Details of marksheet and other information will be available on the respective schools.