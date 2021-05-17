PSEB declares Class 8, Class 10 results

Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB, has declared PSEB Class 8 and Class 10 results. The results will be available on the official website of the board at pseb.ac.in soon. To access the PSEB Class 8 and Class 10 results, students have to insert their roll numbers or names on the official website.

PSEB has promoted the students of Class 8 and Class 10 on the basis of their marks in internal assessments and tests held during the academic year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed to control the spread.

As per reports, 99.93 per cent of the Class 10 students have qualified the board exams and 99.87 per cent of Class 8 students have been promoted to the next class.

How To Check Class 8, 10 PSEB Results

Step 1: Go to the official website - pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on PSEB Class 8 or Class 10 designated results link

Step 3: Enter the name or roll number

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Access and download the PSEB result

Students can get in touch with their respective schools for any clarification regarding the results. Details of marksheet and other information will be available on the respective schools.

While announcing the PSEB Class 8 and Class 10 results, the Chairman of the board Yograj Sharma said, girls have fared well in both the classes in comparison with the boys. Out of the total 3,07,272 students who have registered for the Class 8 exams, 3.06,893 have qualified for admission to Class 9. And 3,21,161 out of the total 3,21,384 students of Class 10 have qualified.