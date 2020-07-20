Pseb.ac.in 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board Releases PSEB 12th Result @ Pseb.ac.in, Indiaresults.com

Punjab board Class 12th results have been announced. This year, 90.98% of total students have passed the exam, news agency ANI tweeted. The result is available on the official website of the Punjab School Education Board or PSEB, the state level board which conducts annual examinations for secondary and higher secondary students in the state. Around three lakh students had appeared for the PSEB Class 12th exam this year.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), declares Class 12 examination results. The overall pass percentage is 90.98%. — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Students can check the PSEB 12th results on the official website --pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 12 results will also be available on third party private portals like indiaresults.com.





Punjab Board 12th result 2020: How to check?

Follow the steps given here to download your PSEB 12th results from the official portal:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of PSEB -- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated Class 12 result link (you will be directed to a third party private portal)

Step 3: On the next page open, insert the credentials in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the PSEB Class 12 result 2020 Punjab board