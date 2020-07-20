  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Board Releases Class 12th Result, 90.98% Pass

Punjab Board Releases Class 12th Result, 90.98% Pass

PSEB 12th result 2020: Students can check the PSEB 12th results on the official website --pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 12 results will also be available on third party private portals like indiaresults.com.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jul 21, 2020 11:29 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Punjab Board Class 12th Result Declared: Live Updates
PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board Class 12 Result Today, Know How To Check
Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2020 Today At Pseb.ac.in
Punjab Board Class 12th Results Soon At Pseb.ac.in; Know How To Check
PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board Likely To Declare Class 12 Result Today
Punjab Government Cancels Pending Class 12 Exams, Results On Performance In Other Subjects
Punjab Board Releases Class 12th Result, 90.98% Pass
Pseb.ac.in 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board Releases PSEB 12th Result @ Pseb.ac.in, Indiaresults.com
New Delhi:

Punjab board Class 12th results have been announced. This year, 90.98% of total students have passed the exam, news agency ANI tweeted. The result is available on the official website of the Punjab School Education Board or PSEB, the state level board which conducts annual examinations for secondary and higher secondary students in the state. Around three lakh students had appeared for the PSEB Class 12th exam this year.

Students can check the PSEB 12th results on the official website --pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 12 results will also be available on third party private portals like indiaresults.com.


Punjab Board 12th result 2020: How to check?

Follow the steps given here to download your PSEB 12th results from the official portal:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of PSEB -- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated Class 12 result link (you will be directed to a third party private portal)

Step 3: On the next page open, insert the credentials in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the PSEB Class 12 result 2020 Punjab board

Click here for more Education News
Punjab Board 12th PSEB Result Punjab Board Result PSEB 12th Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Punjab Board Class 12th Result Declared: Live Updates
Live | Punjab Board Class 12th Result Declared: Live Updates
Haryana Board Class 12th Result Today: Live Updates
Live | Haryana Board Class 12th Result Today: Live Updates
Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Exam Result Likely Today: Live Updates
Live | Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Exam Result Likely Today: Live Updates
PSEB To Declare Punjab Class 12 Board Exam Result Today: What's Next?
PSEB To Declare Punjab Class 12 Board Exam Result Today: What's Next?
IIM Bodh Gaya Hosts Virtual Orientation Program For New Batches
IIM Bodh Gaya Hosts Virtual Orientation Program For New Batches
.......................... Advertisement ..........................