Pseb.ac.in 12th Result 2020: Know How To Check Punjab Class 12 Results

The Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB, will announce the Class 12 results. Students can check the PSEB Class 12 exam results on the official website --pseb.ac.in. Students can check their PSEB Class 12 result 2020 using the details mentioned in the Class 12 admit cards. Apart from the official website of the Punjab board, students can also access their PSEB Class 12 result 2020 from private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Around three lakh students await PSEB Class 12th results this year.

Students can download their result mark sheet immediately from the website. However, the original documents including pass certificates and mark sheets supporting the result will be issued by the Board after the result declaration.

Punjab Class 12 Result 2020: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official websites of PSEB -- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated Class 12 result link

Step 3: Insert the credentials in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the PSEB Class 12 result 2020 Punjab board

To view the results on the private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com, students have to first register with their names and roll numbers at the website. However, for authentication, students can cross-check the Punjab Class 12 results 2020 from the official website.