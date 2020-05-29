PSEB 8th Class Result 2020 Declared

Punjab Board releases Class 8 result

Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB, has declared PSEB Class 8 results. The results are available on the official website of the board at pseb.ac.in.

Class 8 students can check their results also at indiaresults.com. Candidates can download their results using their roll numbers and dates of birth.

PSEB had decided to promote the students of Class 8 based on their marks in internal assessment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed to control the spread. Since the result is based on the internal marks of students, the board has not released any list of toppers.

Students can get in touch with their respective schools for any clarification regarding the results. Details of marksheet and other information will be available on the respective schools.

Indiaresults.com, a private result portal which hosts the annual board exam results of the board has activated the result link on its website as well.

PSEB has also released the Class 10th result and Class 5th result.