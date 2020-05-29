PSEB 5th Class Result 2020 Declared

Punjab State Education Board has released Class 5, Class 8 and Class 10 results on the official website. The results can also be viewed on indiaresults.com. Students are advised to get in touch with their respective schools for any clarification regarding the results.

New Delhi:

Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB, has declared PSEB Class 5 results. The result is available on the official website of the board at pseb.ac.in.

Indiaresults.com, a private result portal which hosts the annual board exam results of the board has activated the result link on its website as well.

Class 5 students can check their results online . Candidates can download their results using their roll numbers and dates of birth.

PSEB had decided to promote the students of Class 5 based on their internal assessment marks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed to control the spread. Since the result is based on the internal marks of students, the board has not released any list of toppers.

Students are advised to get in touch with their respective schools for any clarification regarding the results. Details of marksheet and other information will be available on the respective schools.

