PSEB 12th Result 2022 Today At Pseb.ac.in; Here's How To Check

PSEB 12th result 2022 today

PSEB 12th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the PSEB Class 12 term 2 result 2022 today, June 28. The Punjab Board term 2 12th result 2022 will be announced at 3:15 pm via a press conference. Once declared, the PSEB 12th results will be made available at pseb.ac.in. Apart from this, the PSEB Punjab 12th board result 2022 can also be checked at punjab.indiaresults.com, and indiaresults.com. PSEB 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

To check the Class 12 Punjab Board term 2 results online; the students will need to enter their login credentials such as roll number. PSEB Class 12 board examination was held between April 22 and May 23, 2022. The PSEB conducted two board exams this year. The result of Punjab Board term 1 exam has been declared and term 2 results will be announced today. The final result will be the combination of both the terms.

PSEB 12th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- pseb.ac.in.

Click on the Punjab Board Class 12 result 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your PSEB 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it for future references.

The candidates can also check their subject-wise score via SMS. To check PSEB Class 12 results via SMS, students need to type PB12(roll number) and send to 5676750.

Candidates must verify their names, subjects, school name, and roll number after downloading the mark sheet. Students should also check the spelling of their names. In case of any discrepancy in the PSEB 12th marksheet, candidates need to get in touch with the Punjab Board authorities as soon as possible.