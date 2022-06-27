Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Live: PSEB To Announce Class 12 Result Today; Direct Link, Websites
Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Live: Students will get their Class 12 result at 3 PM, check result on the website- pseb.ac.in
PSEB 12th Result 2022 Live: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 12 exam result today, June 27. The Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 3 PM, and will be available on the websites- pseb.ac.in. Over 3 lakh students appeared in the PSEB 12th exam 2022 this year, the Class 12 exam was concluded in May.
The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks to get pass in the PSEB 12th exam. The Class 12 result 2022 will also be available at punjab.indiaresults.com.
PSEB 12th Result 2022: How To Download Score Card
- Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in
- Click on the "PSEB 10th, 12th Result link"
- Enter all the required credentials and click on submit
- The PSEB result will appear on the screen
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
Last year, a total of 96.48 per cent cleared the Class 12 exam successfully. The exam got cancelled due to COVID-19.
