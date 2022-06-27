Image credit: shutterstock.com Check PSEB 12th result at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Result 2022 Live: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 12 exam result today, June 27. The Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 3 PM, and will be available on the websites- pseb.ac.in. Over 3 lakh students appeared in the PSEB 12th exam 2022 this year, the Class 12 exam was concluded in May.

The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks to get pass in the PSEB 12th exam. The Class 12 result 2022 will also be available at punjab.indiaresults.com.

PSEB 12th Result 2022: How To Download Score Card

Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in

Click on the "PSEB 10th, 12th Result link"

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

The PSEB result will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, a total of 96.48 per cent cleared the Class 12 exam successfully. The exam got cancelled due to COVID-19.