  • Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Live: PSEB To Announce Class 12 Result Today; Direct Link, Websites
Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Live: PSEB To Announce Class 12 Result Today; Direct Link, Websites

Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Live: Students will get their Class 12 result at 3 PM, check result on the website- pseb.ac.in

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 27, 2022 11:45 am IST
Check PSEB 12th result at pseb.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

PSEB 12th Result 2022 Live: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 12 exam result today, June 27. The Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 3 PM, and will be available on the websites- pseb.ac.in. Over 3 lakh students appeared in the PSEB 12th exam 2022 this year, the Class 12 exam was concluded in May.

The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks to get pass in the PSEB 12th exam. The Class 12 result 2022 will also be available at punjab.indiaresults.com.

PSEB 12th Result 2022: How To Download Score Card

  • Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in
  • Click on the "PSEB 10th, 12th Result link"
  • Enter all the required credentials and click on submit
  • The PSEB result will appear on the screen
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, a total of 96.48 per cent cleared the Class 12 exam successfully. The exam got cancelled due to COVID-19.

Live updates

11:45 AM IST
June 27, 2022

Punjab Board 12th Result Today

The Punjab Board, PSEB Class 12 exam result 2022 will be announced today, June 27. The candidates can check result on the official websites- pseb.ac.in, punjab.indiaresults.com.



