Image credit: Shutterstock PSEB Class 12 Result 2020, How To Check

The Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB, will declare the Class 12 results soon. Candidates can check PSEB 12th result 2020 of Science, Arts and Commerce on the official website, pseb.ac.in. Apart from the official website, Punjab Board 12th result 2020 is also available on private portals, including indiaresults.com. Candidates, however, are advised to check their results from the official website for authenticity. PSEB Class 12 result 2020 can be checked using roll number and registration number as mentioned on the admit card or hall ticket.

Last year, 86.41% students passed PSEB 12th result and qualified for higher education. The pass percentage among girl candidates was 90.86%. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Punjab Government had previously decided to scrap the remaining Class 12 final exams. This year, students will be evaluated on the basis of “best-performing subjects formula”.

“Punjab Government cancels pending examinations of class XII, open school divulge School Education Minister, Vijay Inder Singla. PSEB to declare results on basis of best performing subjects formula,” a social media post by the Government of Punjab said.

Follow these steps to check Punjab Board 12th result 2020:

Go to the official website, pseb.ac.in. On the result section, find and click on the “PSEB 12th Result 2020” link. Enter the required details from the admit card and submit. View results on the next page.

If the official website crashes due to heavy traffic, candidates can use third party websites like indiare.com to check results. However, candidates should verify their results from the official website as and when available.