Live

PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check

PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 Live: PSEB 10th Result 2022 term 2 will be announced today. Check PSEB 10th result on the websites- pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.com

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 5, 2022 8:23 am IST

PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Check PSEB 10th result 2022 at pseb.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Punjab 10th Result 2022 Live: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th Result 2022 term 2 today, July 4. Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 will be announced at 12:15 PM by the PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma. The students will get to know the PSEB result 2022 pass percentage, merit list tomorrow. Meanwhile, Punjab 10th Result 2022 will be available on the websites- pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.com from July 6 afternoon. Register here for PSEB 10th Result 2022 updates, date, time, direct link

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exams this year concluded in May. The students need to obtain a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in the PSEB 10th exam 2022.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in
  2. Click on the PSEB 10th result 2022 link
  3. Enter the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
  4. PSEB 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download PSEB 10th score card, take a printout for further reference.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 final scorecard will be obtained on the basis of marks secured in both term 1, 2 exams. Last year, the pass percentage in the PSEB 10th exam 2022 was 99.93 per cent.

Live updates

PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result 202 today at 12:15 PM; direct link, websites, how to download scorecard at pseb.ac.in

08:23 AM IST
July 5, 2022

PSEB 10th Result 2022 When?

Punjab Board Class 10 result 2022 will be announced at 12:15 today. The students can get their scorecard online on the websites- pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.com after 12 noon tomorrow. Also Read



08:11 AM IST
July 5, 2022

PSEB 10th Result: Minimum Passing Marks

The students need to obtain a minimum 33 per cent marks to clear the PSEB 10th exam 2022 successfully. Also Read

08:00 AM IST
July 5, 2022

PSEB 10th Result: Steps To Check Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 At Pseb.ac.in

The students can check the PSEB 10th result on the official website- pseb.ac.in. Click on the Punjab Board Class 10 result 2022 link. Enter the login details and click on submit. PSEB 10th result will be displayed on the screen. Download PSEB 10th scorecard, and take a print out for further references.  

07:44 AM IST
July 5, 2022

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Direct Link To Check

PSEB Class 10 result 2022 will be announced at 12:15 today. Punjab Board 10th result 2022 will be available on the websites- pseb.ac.in, ssapunjab.org, Punjab.indiaresults.com.

07:29 AM IST
July 5, 2022

PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 Today

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 10 result 2022 today. PSEB 10th result will be announced at 12:15 PM today.

PSEB Result Punjab Board Results PSEB 10th results
