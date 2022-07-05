Image credit: shutterstock.com Check PSEB 10th result 2022 at pseb.ac.in

Punjab 10th Result 2022 Live: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th Result 2022 term 2 today, July 4. Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 will be announced at 12:15 PM by the PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma. The students will get to know the PSEB result 2022 pass percentage, merit list tomorrow. Meanwhile, Punjab 10th Result 2022 will be available on the websites- pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.com from July 6 afternoon. Register here for PSEB 10th Result 2022 updates, date, time, direct link

Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exams this year concluded in May. The students need to obtain a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in the PSEB 10th exam 2022.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in Click on the PSEB 10th result 2022 link Enter the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth PSEB 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen Download PSEB 10th score card, take a printout for further reference.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 final scorecard will be obtained on the basis of marks secured in both term 1, 2 exams. Last year, the pass percentage in the PSEB 10th exam 2022 was 99.93 per cent.