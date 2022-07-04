PSEB 10th Result 2022: Know Time, Official Website, Steps To Check Punjab Board Class 10 Results Tomorrow

PSEB 10th result 2022 tomorrow

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB Class 10 result 2022 tomorrow, July 5, the board official told Careers360. The Punjab Board 10th result 2022 will be declared at 12:15 pm. However, the candidates who appeared in the Punjab board exams 2022 will be able to check and download their PSEB 10th exam results through the official websites-- pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com from July 6 afternoon.

To access the Punjab 10th board result 2022, the students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Where to Check

The Punjab Board Class 10 result 2022 will be announced on the official websites- pseb.ac.in, and indiaresults.com.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: When to Check

The PSEB Punjab 10th results 2022 will be announced tomorrow at 12:15 pm.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: How To Check

The PSEB term 2 result can be downloaded following these simple steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website- pseb.ac.in.

Click on the Punjab Board Class 10 result 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your PSEB 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it for future references.

Candidates must verify their names, subjects, school name, and roll number after downloading the mark sheet. Students should also check the spelling of their names. In case of any discrepancy in the PSEB 10th marksheet, candidates need to get in touch with the Punjab Board authorities as soon as possible.