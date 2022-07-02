PSEB 10th Result 2022 Expected Soon; Know Where, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock PSEB 10th result 2022 2nd term

The result for PSEB Class 10 Exam 2022 is likely to be declared soon by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Once published, the students would be able to check their PSEB 10th result 2022 from the official website, pseb.ac.in. The result will be issued online and students can access the same by providing their roll numbers.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Earlier, some media reports were claiming that the PSEB Class 10 result will be announced on July 1 and if not, the Class 10 result 2022 can be announced anytime by Monday. However, the board authorities have not yet disclosed any particular date and time for Punjab Board Class 10 Result. About four lakh students are eagerly waiting for their PSEB 10th result.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: List of websites

In order to check the PSEB Class 10 term 2 result, students can visit any of the following websites

pseb.ac.in

ssapunjab.org

punjab.indiaresults.com

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted the Class 10 term 2 examinations from April 29 to May 19, 2022. This year, the board had divided the syllabus in the ratio of 50:50 for term 1 and term 2. The final result will be published on the basis of the average of the acquired scores in both the terms.

How to check PSEB 10th result 2022 2nd term

Students can follow the simple steps given here to check the PSEB 10th term 2 result 2022 online

1. Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

2. Find and click on the Class 10 Term 2 result 2022 link.

3. A new page will open where you have to enter the roll number or name.

4. Click on the 'Submit' button and the PSEB 10th result 2022 term 2 will appear on the screen.

5. Check the result pdf and download it.

6. Print a copy of the PSEB 10th result for future use.

Prior to this, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had declared the Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2022 on June 28. The pass percentage recorded by the board is 96.96 percent, this year.







