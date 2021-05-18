PSEB 10th Result 2021: Punjab Board Releases Class 10 Result; How, Where To Check

Here's how to check PSEB Class 10 result 2021

Punjab School Education Board has declared PSEB 10th result 2021 on Monday, May 17, 2021. Students who have appeared for the Class 10 Board examination can check the result on the official website of PSEB--pseb.ac.in. The result can also be accessed through a private portal-- indiaresults.com.

Know about various Careers after 10th based on your stream. Click here.

In Class 10, 99.93 per cent of the students have passed. Out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed.

The girls have outshined the boys this year. The pass percentage of girls is 99.94 per cent whereas the pass percentage of boys is 99.92 per cent. The government schools have performed better than affiliated and associated schools, as per media reports.

In Class 8, the pass percentage is 99.88 per cent. 3,06,894 out of the total of 3,07,272 students have passed.

The examinations were scheduled to be held between May 4 to May 24, 2021. A decision has been taken to cancel the PSEB board exams due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. This year, the PSEB has prepared the result on the basis of internal assessment because of the pandemic.

Direct link to check Class 10 result here

PSEB 10th Result 2021: How to check

Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following these simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official site of PSEB--pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the result tab available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the Class 10 result link.

Step 4: Enter your details

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it. Take a print out of the same for further reference