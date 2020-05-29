PSEB 10th Result 2020: Punjab Board Matric Result Released @ Pseb.ac.in, Indiaresults.com

Punjab School Education Board or PSEB, the state level education board which conduct Class 5, Class 8, Class 10 (Matriculation) and Class 12 annual examinations, has released various state board results today. The PSEB 10th results are available at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com (a third party website which hosts PSEB results).

PSEB 10th results: Direct link

Candidates amy check their PSEB 10th results from the direct links provided here:

PSEB 10th results direct link

Class 5, 8 and 10 students in Punjab have been promoted to the next grade on the basis of pre-board exams. Punjab Board is the first state board to make a decision about promotion of class 10 students in the country. While some state boards like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Boards had concluded class 10 exams, other state boards had not had the same luck.

“Have decided to promote students of Class V & VIII to next classes as well as to promote class X students to next class on the basis of pre-board results. For Class XII examinations, we will follow Government of India's decision (sic)," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted in May second week.

Candidates may get their results through SMS also.

To get your PSEB Class 10 results through SMS, tupe PB10 <Roll No> and send to 5676750.

E.g.: PB10 1014500001 (send to) 5656750

Before this, Bihar Board of School Examination and Mizoram Board of School Education have released the Class 10 annual examination results. The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education will release the Class 10 results tomorrow.