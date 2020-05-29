Punjab Board (PSEB) Class 10 Result: Live Update

PSEB, Punjab board has released the class 10th result online.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 10 result. The PSEB board has also released the annual exam result of Class 5 and Class 8. The results are available on the official website of the Board, pseb.ac.in. The PSEB results are also hosted by the third party website indiaresults.com.

PSEB Class 10th Result

PSEB Class 8th Result

PSEB Class 5th Result

May 29, 9.10 pm: Students should download the result mark sheet immediately and take its printout. Official documents supporting the result will be issued by the Board after the result declaration.

May 29, 9.05 pm: Admission process for Class 11 will commence soon. PSEB will notify students on this later.

May 29, 9.00 pm: Meanwhile, students who are studying at schools affiliated to CBSE will appear for the remaining papers from July 1 to July 15. The CBSE results will be declared in August.

May 29, 8.55 pm: In 2018, from a total of 2,11,521 boys who appeared for the Class 10th exam, only 1,10,655 could manage to pass, registering a pass percentage of 52.31.

May 29, 8.50 pm: In 2018, the PSEB 10th result was declared on May 9. Mansa district had registered the highest pass percentage at 73.76, followed by Muktsar at 72.39 per cent and Bathinda 70.12 per cent.

May 29, 8.45 pm: PSEB 12th result will be announced next. Last year the exam result was declared a day after the Class 10th result was declared.

May 29, 8.40 pm: Students who took the exam in March can download the individual mark sheet from the PSEB website and the result hosting portal.

May 29, 8.35 pm: Last year the PSEB 10th result was declared on May 8. 85.56% students had cleared the exam. Neha Verma from Ludhiana had topped the class 10th board exam.

May 29, 8.30 pm: PSEB board may also allow students to apply for re-verification or re-evaluation. Details regarding this will be announced by the Board shortly.

May 29, 8.25 pm: Students can check the PSEB result using roll number or name.

May 29, 8.20 pm: The PSEB 10th, 5th and 8th results are available on the website of the Board.

May 29, 8.15 pm: Class 5 and class 8 students have also been promoted to the next grade without exams, as per the directions of the Chief Minister.

May 29, 8.10 pm: The PSEB has also declared the annual exam result of Class 5 and Class 8.

May 29, 8.05 pm: The board has promoted the Class 10 students on the basis of their pre-board marks.

May 29, 8.00 pm: Punjab Board has declared the class 10 result.