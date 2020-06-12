Provocative Messages For ICSI “Exam Cancellation” To Invite Trouble

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic ICSI has rescheduled its exams, which it conducts in June, to begin from July 6.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has warned to take disciplinary action against those who spread provocative messages on social media demanding cancellation of exams. “The contents, comments and remarks in these videos and messages are with an intention to demotivate the sincere students, divert their attention from studies and to further instigate and provoke the members, students, teachers and the parents of the students against the Institute and seems as an attempt to malign the image of the Institute,” ICSI has said.

In a notice issued to the students and members of the institute, it has said that posting and circulating these kinds of messages and videos amounts to professional misconduct and the members and students doing so are subject to disciplinary action. It has advised them not to indulge in it.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic ICSI has rescheduled its exams, which it conducts in June, to begin from July 6.

Meanwhile, the Congress affiliated students’ body National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has demanded to cancel ICSI exams. In a statement issued by NSUI, National Secretary Lokesh Chugh said, “it is totally insensitive and inhumane decision for CA and CS students as they are not in a position to prepare for the examinations right now.”

The NSUI has also demanded to cancel the Chartered Accountants’ exam of ICAI.