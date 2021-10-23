  • Home
  • Education
  • Providing Best Education To Children Is Greatest Act Of Patriotism: Arvind Kejriwal

Providing Best Education To Children Is Greatest Act Of Patriotism: Arvind Kejriwal

Paying tributes to Maharshi Valmiki at an event hosted by Delhi Sanskrit Academy at Thyagaraj Stadium, Chief Minister Kejriwal said government schools are much better now and 2.5 lakh students from private schools moved there this year.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 23, 2021 3:13 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh Government To Transfer Money To Bank Accounts Of Students' Parents To Buy Uniform, School Bags
Maharashtra: Thane Colleges To Hold Camps To Vaccinate Students
Amrit Mahotsav: School Students To Sing Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja To Pay Tribute To Subhas Chandra Bose Tomorrow
Maharashtra Military Schools To Have General Knowledge Subject
CISCE Board Postpones First Term Exam For Classes 10, 12
Assam: Students Of Primary Section Attend School After Nearly 2 Years
Providing Best Education To Children Is Greatest Act Of Patriotism: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM says that providing best education is the greatest form of patriotism
New Delhi:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to people to ensure the best education for their children, saying it is the greatest act of patriotism and will go a long way in making the country great. Paying tributes to Maharshi Valmiki at an event hosted by Delhi Sanskrit Academy at Thyagaraj Stadium, Chief Minister Kejriwal said government schools are much better now and 2.5 lakh students from private schools moved there this year.

"Maharshi Valmiki and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, two great icons of Valmiki community, emphasised on learning and education. I ask you to send your children to schools and do not engage them in any other work," he told the gathering. The chief minister also presented certificates and shields to 22 students of Delhi government schools who scored over 90 per cent marks in Board exams.

"These children who scored over 90 per cent marks have dreams in their eyes and they want to become IAS officers, doctors, engineers and go to other fields. Providing the best education to your children is the greatest act of patriotism and it will go a long way in making the country great," he said.

CM Kejriwal said his government not only ensured free coaching after Class 12, but also provided a loan of Rs 10 lakh for higher education. The government also bears the cost if any student wants to pursue doctorate or other courses from any foreign university, he said.

The event was also participated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Mahamandaleshwar Krishna Shah Vidyarthi, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and Delhi Assembly deputy speaker Rakhi Birlan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News Delhi Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NTSE Stage 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Admit Card Details
NTSE Stage 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Admit Card Details
MHT CET 2021 Result By October 28; Details On Scorecard, Counselling Process
MHT CET 2021 Result By October 28; Details On Scorecard, Counselling Process
NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration, Application Correction Steps
NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration, Application Correction Steps
AP EAPCET Counselling 2021: Official Notification Released; Registration Process, Documents Required
AP EAPCET Counselling 2021: Official Notification Released; Registration Process, Documents Required
CISCE Releases ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Revised Date Sheets
CISCE Releases ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Revised Date Sheets
.......................... Advertisement ..........................