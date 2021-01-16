“Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Before Reopening Schools”, Demand KV Students

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be addressing the Kendriya Vidyalaya students during a live discussion on Twitter on January 18. He is expected to discuss the various changes brought in the CBSE board examinations 2021, the difficulties faced during the online classes and may alleviate certain fears surrounding the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the examinations. This live discussion is being held a few days after a students’ online petition went viral where they were asking to cancel the board exams.

Various Kendriya Vidyalaya students have been seeking clarity on the reopening dates of the schools at least for Classes 10 and 12 to help them prepare for the upcoming board exams. Some of them want the government to wait for the COVID-19 vaccination programme to begin, while others want the schools to be reopened at the earliest to allow them to clear their doubts and cover the remaining syllabus. Even Though the CBSE practical exams are set to begin from March 1 and the theory papers from May 1, the students are still clueless about the schedule to reopening the Kendriya Vidyalaya schools.

A student named Soham De asked the government to vaccinate all the students before reopening the schools.

“Will all Kendriya Vidyalayas end the online classes after 18th or will offline and online classes go together? Because a lot of us still don't want to attend school because we are not getting vaccinated. Please vaccinate all school students too”, he said.

Few students asked to do away with the final exams even if the vaccine is available. Citing lack of preparation through online classes, a student said, “We do not care about the vaccine anymore!!! Even if they open the schools tomorrow we are not prepared to give the exam in April or May because the entire year we were being taught online, they can’t expect us to give exams offline!!!

Students and teachers have been facing internet issues during the online classes causing disruption to the studies. One of the Kendriya Vidyalaya students named Naman said, “I am a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya Mathura Cantt,not been able to study due to the conduction of online classes for the whole of this year. It is a big problem and we are facing difficulties which the government is not caring about”.

As soon the Union Education Minister announced talks with Kendriya Vidyalaya students, various Navodaya students also started asking for clarification around reopening of schools and holding pre-board exams.

A student requested to reopen the Navodaya schools in January itself.

“Sir Navodaya walo se bhi intract kijiay please, jaldi jaldi navodaya reopen ho sake January me hi please sir please”, a student said.

Another student requested to reopen Navodaya school for board exam candidates.

“Sir please also interact with navodaya students about reopening. The school for only board classes”, the student said.