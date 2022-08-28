  • Home
  • Education
  • Provide Books On Bhagat Singh To Schools, Colleges In Delhi, Punjab, Says Professor Chaman Lal

Provide Books On Bhagat Singh To Schools, Colleges In Delhi, Punjab, Says Professor Chaman Lal

Retired Professor Chaman Lal, an honorary advisor to the Bhagat Singh Archives and Resource Centre in the National Capital, has written to the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Delhi requesting them to provide books on the legendary freedom fighter.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 28, 2022 11:00 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Telangana To Have 29 More Medical Colleges, Centre Sanctioned Zero: KT Rama Rao
Teaching MBBS In Hindi Is A Good Idea, But Where Are Quality Textbooks? Ask Medical Experts
NIT Srinagar Asks Students Not To Watch Today's India-Pakistan Cricket Match In Groups
Rajasthan University Students' Union: Independent Candidate Nirmal Chaudhury Elected President
Jamia Millia Islamia Admission Begins For CUET, JEE Main Based Undergraduate Programmes
Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Ranked As 13th Top Government Medical College In India
Provide Books On Bhagat Singh To Schools, Colleges In Delhi, Punjab, Says Professor Chaman Lal
Provide books on the legendary freedom fighter to schools, colleges and libraries
Chandigarh:

Retired Professor Chaman Lal, an honorary advisor to the Bhagat Singh Archives and Resource Centre in the National Capital, has written to the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Delhi requesting them to provide books on the legendary freedom fighter to schools, colleges and libraries to propagate his ideas. He also suggested that the Central University of Punjab in Bathinda and a university in Delhi be named after Bhagat Singh to inculcate his ideas and patriotism in young students.

In his letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on August 24, Mr Lal wrote, "To propagate the ideas of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the standard books relating to writings of Bhagat Singh and some standard biographies of Bhagat Singh should be purchased in bulk and supplied to all the libraries of schools, colleges and public libraries of Delhi and Punjab."

He also suggested that such books be gifted to MLAs in Punjab and Delhi. Mr Lal, who has edited 'The Bhagat Singh Reader', urged the Punjab and Delhi governments to acquire 135 case files of Bhagat Singh related to the Lahore conspiracy case from Punjab Archives in Lahore in Pakistan. "A digital copy of the same may be provided to the Bhagat Singh Archives in Delhi and a maximum number of universities for the purpose of research," he wrote.

He suggested that the Bhagat Singh Archives and Resource Centre (BSARC) in Delhi and the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Museum in Khatkar Kalan should have regular interactions. These institutions should also have an advisory committee led by the respective Chief minister. Both Delhi and Punjab are governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which claims to follow the principles and ideals of Bhagat Singh and B R Ambedkar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced 2022 LIVE: Paper 2 Over; Updates On Expert Analysis, Students' Reactions, Answer Key
Live | JEE Advanced 2022 LIVE: Paper 2 Over; Updates On Expert Analysis, Students' Reactions, Answer Key
Two-Thirds Of Delhi Government Schools Not Teaching Science In Class 11, 12: RTI
Two-Thirds Of Delhi Government Schools Not Teaching Science In Class 11, 12: RTI
NTA AIAPGET 2022: Form Correction Process Starts Tomorrow, Check Editable Fields
NTA AIAPGET 2022: Form Correction Process Starts Tomorrow, Check Editable Fields
JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 2 Analysis: 'Easier In Comparison To Paper 1, But Lengthy'; Experts' Review
JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 2 Analysis: 'Easier In Comparison To Paper 1, But Lengthy'; Experts' Review
AP PECET Results 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Check
AP PECET Results 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................