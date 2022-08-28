Provide Books On Bhagat Singh To Schools, Colleges In Delhi, Punjab, Says Professor Chaman Lal

Provide books on the legendary freedom fighter to schools, colleges and libraries

Retired Professor Chaman Lal, an honorary advisor to the Bhagat Singh Archives and Resource Centre in the National Capital, has written to the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Delhi requesting them to provide books on the legendary freedom fighter to schools, colleges and libraries to propagate his ideas. He also suggested that the Central University of Punjab in Bathinda and a university in Delhi be named after Bhagat Singh to inculcate his ideas and patriotism in young students.

In his letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on August 24, Mr Lal wrote, "To propagate the ideas of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the standard books relating to writings of Bhagat Singh and some standard biographies of Bhagat Singh should be purchased in bulk and supplied to all the libraries of schools, colleges and public libraries of Delhi and Punjab."

He also suggested that such books be gifted to MLAs in Punjab and Delhi. Mr Lal, who has edited 'The Bhagat Singh Reader', urged the Punjab and Delhi governments to acquire 135 case files of Bhagat Singh related to the Lahore conspiracy case from Punjab Archives in Lahore in Pakistan. "A digital copy of the same may be provided to the Bhagat Singh Archives in Delhi and a maximum number of universities for the purpose of research," he wrote.

He suggested that the Bhagat Singh Archives and Resource Centre (BSARC) in Delhi and the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Museum in Khatkar Kalan should have regular interactions. These institutions should also have an advisory committee led by the respective Chief minister. Both Delhi and Punjab are governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which claims to follow the principles and ideals of Bhagat Singh and B R Ambedkar.

