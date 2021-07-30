“Proud of them”: PM Modi Congratulates Students For CBSE Class 12 Result

PM Modi Congratulates Students For CBSE Class 12 Result

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) who received their Class 12 results on Friday. PM Modi said he was “proud of them” for weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The batch which appeared for the Class XII Boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances,” he wrote on social media. “The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them!”

In another post PM Modi wrote: “Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future."

Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2021

The CBSE Class 12 results were announced for over 13 lakh students of whom 99.37 per cent passed. Scores are yet to be declared for over 65,000 students whose results will be declared on August 5.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, too, congratulated students, noted that the high pass percentage was a record for CBSE and praised the work put in by teachers. “Congratulate my young friends who have cleared the CBSE class XII exams. Happy to learn that CBSE has achieved a record-high pass percentage. Compliment teachers and parents for their hard work. My best wishes to all the students for their bright future,” he wrote. Last year, 88.78 per cent of students had passed Class 12 exams.

CBSE has declared the Class 12 result, students can visit the official websites, Cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in to check their result.

This year, a total of 12,96,318 students cleared the Class 12 exam. The CBSE Class 12 exams were cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19. The results were computed based on the students’ Class 10 results and internal assessment in Classes 11 and 12. Girls have done better than Boys by 0.54% this year. The result of girl students is at 99.67% whereas boys recorded a pass percentage of 99.13%