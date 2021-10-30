Promotion Of Girl Child Education Need Of The Hour: Rajasthan Governor

Kalraj Mishra on girls' education

Noting that a society with more educated women develops faster, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said the promotion of girl child education is the need of the hour and private universities should take special steps towards it. The governor was addressing the 11th convocation of Jaipur National University.

Laying emphasis on improving the enrolment of girl students in higher educational institutions, he said that if opportunities are given to them, they can prove themselves in every field.

The promotion of girl child education is the need of the hour and private universities should take special steps towards it, he said, adding that a society which has more educated women develops faster.

On the new National Education Policy, the governor said it has come after 34 years and its objective is to make education helpful in the holistic development of a student. Emphasising the promotion of quality and innovative research in universities, he said research activities should develop critical and analytical ability of students.

He said that research should be such that it is useful from both academic and social points of view. Mishra said the Indian Constitution is a global document of human rights and duties and the new generation should be made aware of it. For this purpose, an initiative has been taken to build a Constitution Park in state universities, he added.

He suggested that private universities should also take steps in this direction so that the students here can get inspiration to implement high ideals of the Constitution in life.

