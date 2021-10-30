  • Home
  • Education
  • Promotion Of Girl Child Education Need Of The Hour: Rajasthan Governor

Promotion Of Girl Child Education Need Of The Hour: Rajasthan Governor

Noting that a society with more educated women develops faster, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said the promotion of girl child education is the need of the hour and private universities should take special steps towards it.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 30, 2021 10:28 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Teachers Without Even One Vaccine Dose Won't Be Allowed In Schools: Delhi Government
Mizoram Allows Reopening Of Schools In Aizawl Civic Body Area For Class 10, 12
Maharashtra Minister Prajakt Tanpure Visits 2 Delhi Government Schools
Not Sharing Lunch, Books, Staggered Entry, Exit Among DDMA Guidelines For November 1 School Reopening
Karnataka Government, ISDC To Host Conclave Of New National Educational Policy
Dearth Of Special Teachers Who Alone Can Impart Education, Training To CwSN: Supreme Court
Promotion Of Girl Child Education Need Of The Hour: Rajasthan Governor
Kalraj Mishra on girls' education
Jaipur:

Noting that a society with more educated women develops faster, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said the promotion of girl child education is the need of the hour and private universities should take special steps towards it. The governor was addressing the 11th convocation of Jaipur National University.

Laying emphasis on improving the enrolment of girl students in higher educational institutions, he said that if opportunities are given to them, they can prove themselves in every field.

The promotion of girl child education is the need of the hour and private universities should take special steps towards it, he said, adding that a society which has more educated women develops faster.

On the new National Education Policy, the governor said it has come after 34 years and its objective is to make education helpful in the holistic development of a student. Emphasising the promotion of quality and innovative research in universities, he said research activities should develop critical and analytical ability of students.

He said that research should be such that it is useful from both academic and social points of view. Mishra said the Indian Constitution is a global document of human rights and duties and the new generation should be made aware of it. For this purpose, an initiative has been taken to build a Constitution Park in state universities, he added.

He suggested that private universities should also take steps in this direction so that the students here can get inspiration to implement high ideals of the Constitution in life.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan school syllabus
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: NTA NEET Result, Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
Live | NEET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: NTA NEET Result, Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
Teachers Without Even One Vaccine Dose Won't Be Allowed In Schools: Delhi Government
Teachers Without Even One Vaccine Dose Won't Be Allowed In Schools: Delhi Government
UP Police Asks NTA To Withhold Result Of 25 Medical Aspirants: Reports
UP Police Asks NTA To Withhold Result Of 25 Medical Aspirants: Reports
DU Releases 4th Cut-Off List: Here’s College, Course-Wise List
DU Releases 4th Cut-Off List: Here’s College, Course-Wise List
NEET Final Answer Key Soon; Details On Marking Policy, Tie Breaking Rules
NEET Final Answer Key Soon; Details On Marking Policy, Tie Breaking Rules
.......................... Advertisement ..........................