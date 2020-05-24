#PromoteStudentsSaveFuture: Student body says no online exams, demands promotion

The Congress-affiliated NSUI has trended a hashtag on social media platform Twitter today saying ‘#PromoteStudentsSaveFuture' keeping in mind the various reasons due to which the students cannot give online examinations. The hashtag is trending on twitter with 90,000 impressions and students have been promoting this hashtag while addressing their problems regarding the online examinations.

From not having enough study material to having poor internet connection, the students have been raising their voices with their own problems.

“In a country where the electricity to study for offline exams is not sufficiently provided in villages, Is it fair enough to make the students of such areas to Stuck in online classes and online examinations patterns & make them to come to blows?,” the student body asked in a tweet.

“The NSUI stands in solidarity with the whole students and teachers fraternity since the beginning. They all are against the online examinations,” a statement released by the student body said.

“The NSUI has also written letters regarding the same issue to 20 VCs of different colleges and universities. The concept of online examinations is unjust to almost all the students and is totally experimental,” the statement added.

Earlier, after considering recommendations from an expert committee, the national higher education regulator UGC had said the exams for terminal semester students will be held in the month of July and intermediate semester students will be graded based on internal assessment of the present and previous semester. The Commission had also stated the where the COVID-19 situation has normalized, there will be exams in the month of July.

Keeping in view the Commission recommendation which said “universities may adopt efficient and innovative modes of examinations by reducing the time from 3 hours to 2 hours and they may conduct the exams in offline or online mode”, Delhi University decided to hold exams online that has attracted criticism from students and teachers alike.

Delhi University, while Issuing a list of guidelines for setting questions for “the open book exams” said that the exams are “not online mode” and that “minimal internet” will be required for conducting it.