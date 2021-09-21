  • Home
Promote Internship-Embedded Degree Programmes: UGC To Universities

The commission has also asked institutions who are already offering these programmes to submit the details by October 10 through a Google form.

Sep 21, 2021

UGC had earlier released guidelines for internship, apprenticeship embedded degree programmes
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to promote apprenticeship, internship embedded degree programmes in universities and affiliated colleges and institutions.

UGC notification

UGC had earlier released guidelines for internship, apprenticeship embedded degree programmes in line with the budget announcement of 2020-21 and with the aim of 9-making the fresh graduates employment-ready.

The programmes are in line with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and emphasizes conceptual understanding of the subject and the course curriculum.

Apprenticeship-embedded degree and diploma programmes were announced in Union Budget 2020-21 to improve employability of students. Ex-Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, had in August launched the UGC guidelines for Higher Education Institutes to offer internship-embedded Degree programs.

The commission in December last year said internships and apprenticeships are essential apart from quality education to capitalise the country’s demographic dividend.

“The minimal linkage between the general degree curriculum and employer’s requirement calls for an effective remodeling of degree programmes, driven by changing needs of the industry and service sector. Apprenticeship and internship can play a significant role in this context, the UGC had said.

