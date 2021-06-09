Promote Class 11 Students By July 15, West Bengal Higher Secondary Council Tells Schools

  • Home
The council had on April 30 said that the annual examination to promote students from Class 11 to 12 will not be required this year in view of the pandemic situation and the respective higher secondary schools will promote students to the next class.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 9, 2021 8:12 am IST

West Bengal higher secondary council has asked schools to promote Class 11 students by July 15
Kolkata:

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Tuesday asked school authorities to complete the formalities relating to promotion of students from Class 11 to the next class by July 15.

The council had on April 30 said that the annual examination to promote students from Class 11 to 12 will not be required this year in view of the pandemic situation and the respective higher secondary schools will promote students to the next class.

The council on June 8 asked guardians to come to the school premises with the identity card of their wards to complete the admission procedure by strictly maintaining all Covid-19 protocols.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the board examinations in the state for Classes 10 and 12 will not be held this year due to the Covid-19 situation. The evaluation method will be decided by experts in a week's time so that the careers of the candidates were not at stake, Ms Banerjee had said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

