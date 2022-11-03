  • Home
  • Education
  • Programme To Encourage Students To Join Professional Courses To Be Designed Soon: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister

Programme To Encourage Students To Join Professional Courses To Be Designed Soon: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister

A program will be designed in which ITI students and graduates can interact with school students and encourage them to pursue professional courses in these institutes, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 3, 2022 5:03 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Enrolment Rises In Primary-Higher Secondary School Edu Levels; Drop In Pre-Primary Due To Covid: Report
Kerala Government To Impart Soccer Training To One Lakh Students
Education Ministry Launches PM Mentorship Scheme for Young Authors YUVA 2.0 To Train Young Authors
Madhya Pradesh Government Launches Ladli Laxmi 2.0 Financial Assistance Scheme For Girls
Over 300 Researchers Selected For SERB-National Post-Doctoral Fellowship to Work In Science, Engineering Areas
Collection Of 'Capitation Fees' By Educational Institutions Illegal, Should Be Taxable: Madras High Court
Programme To Encourage Students To Join Professional Courses To Be Designed Soon: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
New Delhi:

A program will be designed in which ITI students and graduates can interact with school students and encourage them to pursue professional courses in these institutes, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Thursday. Advanced professional courses of Industrial Training Institute help students build the conviction to achieve their career aspirations and give them clarity about future goals, he said while interacting with the students at ITI in Khichripur.

Mr Sisodia said the Delhi government's ITIs are playing a "vital role" in the mission to upskill India's youth. The Deputy Chief Minister further said the students emerging from training institutes like ITI will initiate a "new chapter" for the "development of India" with their ability. "We have to empower children to adopt professional courses, and the students of our ITIs must inspire school students to adopt this route for education," he said.

"It is crucial to encourage students to adopt professional courses in a society where it is believed that if a student doesn't pursue graduation, there is a huge gap in the education of the child," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU Launches New MA Arabic Programme In ODL Mode
IGNOU Launches New MA Arabic Programme In ODL Mode
CLAT 2023: Second Sample Paper For UG, PG Released At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2023: Second Sample Paper For UG, PG Released At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Over 20K Schools Shut Down In India During 2020-21; Number Of Teachers Declined: Education Ministry
Over 20K Schools Shut Down In India During 2020-21; Number Of Teachers Declined: Education Ministry
Enrolment Rises In Primary-Higher Secondary School Edu Levels; Drop In Pre-Primary Due To Covid: Report
Enrolment Rises In Primary-Higher Secondary School Edu Levels; Drop In Pre-Primary Due To Covid: Report
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Out At Bfuhs.ac.in
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Out At Bfuhs.ac.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................