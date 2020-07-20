  • Home
  • Education
  • Professor RT Krishnan Takes Charge As IIM Bangalore Director

Professor RT Krishnan Takes Charge As IIM Bangalore Director

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan took charge as Director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore or IIMB, this morning, following the superannuation of Professor G Raghuram.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jul 20, 2020 10:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM Bangalore Among Top 50 In QS World University Rankings For Executive MBA 2020
25 Fintech Startups Shortlisted By IIM Bangalore’s Startup Hub
IP University Admission 2020: Indraprastha University Extends Application Deadline
IIT Madras Raises Rs 113 Crore During 2019-20 Financial Year From Its Alumni, Corporate Firms Via CSR
IIM Sambalpur Starts Academic Session Online
IIT Kharagpur Students Demand Total Waiver Of Mess Fees
Professor RT Krishnan Takes Charge As IIM Bangalore Director
Professor RT Krishnan Takes Charge As IIM Bangalore Director
Bengaluru:

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan took charge as Director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore or IIMB, this morning, following the superannuation of Professor G Raghuram.

Professor RT Krishnan has served as Director of IIM Indore and is known as a thought leader on the management of innovation, a statement from IIMB said.

“We are delighted to have Professor Rishikesha Krishnan as IIMB’s Director. As a well-regarded faculty member of IIMB and a proven administrator during his term as Director of IIM Indore, Professor R.T. Krishnan combines academic and administrative excellence. Under his leadership, IIM Bangalore is sure to set impressive standards in innovation and technology, Dr Devi Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore, said.

“It is an extraordinary privilege to lead India’s best management institution, IIM Bangalore, at this most challenging time when there is an opportunity to re-define management education, Professor Krishnan commented on his appointment.

Emphasizing that an important priority for IIMB is to further enhance impact, he listed the multiple platforms, such as engaged digital learning through MOOCs and the outstanding research capabilities of its faculty that can enable the school to achieve its vision.

Congratulating Professor R.T. Krishnan on his appointment, Professor Raghuram said: “I am certain that IIMB will benefit from his excellent scholarship, and administrative and people skills.”

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) iim bangalore Board of Governors
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IP University Admission 2020: Indraprastha University Extends Application Deadline
IP University Admission 2020: Indraprastha University Extends Application Deadline
Punjab Board Class 12th Result On July 21: Live Updates
Live | Punjab Board Class 12th Result On July 21: Live Updates
Haryana Class 12 Results Tomorrow; Check Details of HBSE Class 12 Results Here
Haryana Class 12 Results Tomorrow; Check Details of HBSE Class 12 Results Here
IIT Madras Raises Rs 113 Crore During 2019-20 Financial Year From Its Alumni, Corporate Firms Via CSR
IIT Madras Raises Rs 113 Crore During 2019-20 Financial Year From Its Alumni, Corporate Firms Via CSR
RBSE 12th Arts Results Likely Tomorrow
RBSE 12th Arts Results Likely Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................