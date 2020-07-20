Professor RT Krishnan Takes Charge As IIM Bangalore Director

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan took charge as Director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore or IIMB, this morning, following the superannuation of Professor G Raghuram.

Professor RT Krishnan has served as Director of IIM Indore and is known as a thought leader on the management of innovation, a statement from IIMB said.

“We are delighted to have Professor Rishikesha Krishnan as IIMB’s Director. As a well-regarded faculty member of IIMB and a proven administrator during his term as Director of IIM Indore, Professor R.T. Krishnan combines academic and administrative excellence. Under his leadership, IIM Bangalore is sure to set impressive standards in innovation and technology,” Dr Devi Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore, said.

“It is an extraordinary privilege to lead India’s best management institution, IIM Bangalore, at this most challenging time when there is an opportunity to re-define management education,” Professor Krishnan commented on his appointment.

Emphasizing that an important priority for IIMB is to further enhance impact, he listed the multiple platforms, such as engaged digital learning through MOOCs and the outstanding research capabilities of its faculty that can enable the school to achieve its vision.

Congratulating Professor R.T. Krishnan on his appointment, Professor Raghuram said: “I am certain that IIMB will benefit from his excellent scholarship, and administrative and people skills.”