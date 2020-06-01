Professor R. Chandrasekharan Appointed First Director of Central Institute of Classical Tamil, Chennai

Image credit: Twitter-- @DrRPNishank Professor R. Chandrasekharan Appointed First Director Of CICT Chennai

Professor R. Chandrasekharan has been appointed the first Director of Central Institute of Classical Tamil, or CICT, Chennai, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on social media today.

“I feel happy to announce that Prof. R. Chandrasekharan has been appointed as the first director of the Central Institute of Classical Tami (CICT) Chennai,” Mr. Pokhriyal said on social media.

The minister also said that the government is committed to promoting Tamil language.

“This shows our commitment to the promotion of Tamil language. Thank you, Chief Minister, for all the cooperation,” Mr. Pokhriyal added.

Established in 2008, the Central Institute of Classical Tamil is an autonomous research institution under MHRD.