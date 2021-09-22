  • Home
Professor Yogesh Singh, ex-Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Technological University, has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 22, 2021 7:01 pm IST

Professor Yogesh Singh has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University
New Delhi:

Professor Yogesh Singh, ex-Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Technological University, has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi. Prof Singh is considered close to the RSS-backed teachers’ body Rashtriya Shikshan Mandal. The Ministry has also appointed Professor Neelima Gupta as the Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Hari Singh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

Prof Singh joined DTU in 2027 and prior to that, he served as the Director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology from 2014-2017, Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda between 2011 and 14, and as Dean of Information Technology at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University from 2001 to 2006.

Prof Yogesh Singh did his MTech and PhD from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra.

He is a fellow of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunications Engineers (IETE), a member of the Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). He is also a life member of the Society for Technical Education (ISTE).

In 2012, Prof Singh served as a member of the General Council of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the Governing Council of Association of Indian Universities.

In 2011, Prof Singh was the Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)'s Central Regional Committee in Bhopal.

