  • Home
  • Education
  • Prof S Sivadas, Deepa Balsavar Win Big Little Book Award 2021 For Contribution To Children's Literature

Prof S Sivadas, Deepa Balsavar Win Big Little Book Award 2021 For Contribution To Children's Literature

Kottayam based Prof. S. Sivadas has stood out significantly in the children’s literature canon in Malayalam, and is author of over two hundred books

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 9, 2021 5:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

In A First, IISER Bhopal Researchers Unravel The Genome Of Turmeric
CBSE Designated To Act As Standards Authority For Schools Affiliated To It: Govt
Scrap MP Quota In Kendriya Vidyalayas: BJP Leader Demands In Rajya Sabha
Education Minister Urges Private Companies To Invest More In Education
Madras HC Awards Rs 5 Lakh Compensation To BDS Aspirant
Government May Consider Any Institute Keen To Take Lead In Setting Up Of Cooperative University: Amit Shah
Prof S Sivadas, Deepa Balsavar Win Big Little Book Award 2021 For Contribution To Children's Literature
Prof. S. Sivadas and Deepa Balsavar won the Big Little Book Award 2021
Image credit: Press Release
New Delhi:

Prof. S. Sivadas, an eminent writer of children's books and illustrator Deepa Balsavar won the Big Little Book Award (BLBA 2021) for their significant contribution to children’s literature in Indian languages. Kottayam based Prof. S. Sivadas has stood out significantly in the children’s literature canon in Malayalam, and is author of over two hundred books. "I am very happy to receive the Big Little Book Award by the Parag Initiative of Tata Trusts. I value the tradition of Tata Group and the wonderful work done by Parag and so feel proud to be associated with it, in this way. This I believe, is a new beginning in my career as a children’s writer and communicator," Sivadas said.

Mumbai-born artist Deepa Balsavar won the award in the illustrator category. According to Deepa, “To make books for children is both a privilege and a huge responsibility. This award gives me courage and hope to continue doing what I do. When we get children to read and think, we give them the tools to take charge of their lives and change their worlds.”

Amrita Patwardhan, Head- Education, Tata Trusts shared, “Original, engaging, quality children’s literature in Indian languages is critical for developing a reading culture and meeting educational goals. The sixth edition of Big Little Book Award for authors and illustrators is our way to celebrate outstanding contribution by committed artists who have made a difference to this important sector. We congratulations the winners and look forward to wider dissemination of their work.”

This year marked the sixth edition of the Big Little Book Award (BLBA 2021) and received 490 entries during the nomination period from May to June 2021. Malayalam was the chosen language this year for the author category, while the illustration category accepted nominations in any language. Winners were selected for their contribution to Indian children’s literature with stories that talk to young readers about who they are and help them navigate a multicultural and multilingual environment, the release read.

The Big Little Book Award was instituted by the Parag initiative of Tata Trusts to recognise and honour the significant contribution of authors and illustrators to children’s literature in Indian language(s). Instituted since 2016, the award is given under two categories –author and illustrator/artist. Every year, one Indian language is chosen for awarding an author. The language for 2021 is Malayalam.

Click here for more Education News
Book
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography Exam Live: Paper Analysis, Answer Key Released
Live | CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography Exam Live: Paper Analysis, Answer Key Released
When Will NEET 2021 Counselling Start For AIQ Seats? Students Seek Update
When Will NEET 2021 Counselling Start For AIQ Seats? Students Seek Update
Entrance Test, 50-50 Weightage Among Delhi University’s Plans For Undergraduate Admission Next Year
Entrance Test, 50-50 Weightage Among Delhi University’s Plans For Undergraduate Admission Next Year
In A First, IISER Bhopal Researchers Unravel The Genome Of Turmeric
In A First, IISER Bhopal Researchers Unravel The Genome Of Turmeric
Delhi's Residents Doctors Suspend Protest Over NEET PG 2021 Counselling Delay For A Week
Delhi's Residents Doctors Suspend Protest Over NEET PG 2021 Counselling Delay For A Week
.......................... Advertisement ..........................