Professor Neelima Singh Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Kota

University of Kota gets new VC

Professor Neelima Singh has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of University of Kota, an official statement said on Friday. Governor and Chancellor Kalraj Mishra issued an order in this regard in consultation with the state government on the recommendation of a search committee.

According to the official statement, Professor Singh has been appointed for a period of three years from the date of assuming office or till she attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier. Governor Mishra also gave assent to a Bill for the establishment of MBM University in Jodhpur.

Professor Yogesh Singh, ex-Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Technological University, has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi. Prof Yogesh Singh did his MTech and PhD from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra.