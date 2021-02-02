Private University Offers Modern Medicine Course Without NMC Approval, UGC Warns Against Taking Admission

  • Home
A University Grants Commission statement issued in this regard also said that the passed out students of such unrecognized degrees will not be able to register for practice as Singhania University has been running these programmes “illegally”.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 2, 2021 2:21 pm IST

New Delhi:

The higher education regulating body, University Grants Commission (UGC) in a notice has warned the medical aspirants not to get admission in modern medicine programmes including MBBS, MD and Diploma in Medicine run by the Singhania University, Jhunjhunu Rajasthan. A University Grants Commission statement issued in this regard also said that the passed out students of such unrecognized degrees will not be able to register for practice as Singhania University has been running these programmes “illegally”.

The warning comes after the Higher Education Department, Rajasthan Government, in a letter to the UGC said that Singhania University had been running courses in modern medicine without the prior approval of National Medical Commision (NMC).

As per the Rajasthan Government’s letter, “Singhania University is running courses in Modern Medicine without prior permission of Central Government / Board of Governors in Super-session of Medical Council of lndia / National Medical Commission.”

“The Secretary..has issued a warning and informed all the students and parents not to get admission in MBBS, MD, Diploma in Medicine etc. programmes run illegally by the Singhania University,” the statement added.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had earlier on October 7, 2020, declared 24 universities of the country as fake and has said that they do not have any power to confer degrees to students. The 24 fake universities have been functioning against the UGC Act. Eight of these fake universities were from Uttar Pradesh and seven from Delhi.

