Private Schools Would Be Allowed To Charge Only Tuition Fee: Himachal Pradesh

In view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus in the country as well as in the state, the State Cabinet in its meeting held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur decided that the private schools would be allowed to charge only tuition fee.

Amongst other items discussed, it was decided to implement the recommendations of 15th Central Finance Commission in the State, under which out of the total grants received from it, 70 per cent would be provided to Gram Panchyats, 15 per cent to Panchayat Samitis and 15 per cent would be allocated to Zila Parishads for undertaking various developmental works.

The Cabinet gave its approval to create and fill up one post of Assistant Professor in Radiology and Gastroenterology in IGMC Shimla and one post each of Assistant Professor Anatomy and Pediatrics Department in Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

Schools and colleges across the country have been shut from March last week due to the lockdown announced by the centre to arrest the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17.The lockdown was further extended till May 31.