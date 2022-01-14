Private Schools In Uttar Pradesh To Lose Recognition In Case Of RTE Violations: Report

Image credit: Shutterstock For the academic year 2021-22, nearly one lakh students from 'weaker' sections of society have been enrolled in private schools under RTE provisions.

Private Schools in Uttar Pradesh that violate the rules of the Right to Education (RTE) Act will now face action for doing so. As per the report, the Department of Basic Education has decided to begin the process of revoking recognition from schools that do not comply to the rules set by the RTE Act.

Additional Director, Basic Education, Lalita Pradeep conveyed this decision. She said that complaints had been received against several schools for not complying with RTE guidelines.

As per the RTE Act, children belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups are enrolled in recognised unaided private schools up to 25% of the entire capacity of their entry-level classes, either pre-primary or Class 1.

For the academic year 2021-22, nearly one lakh students from 'weaker' sections of society have been enrolled in private schools under RTE provisions.

The department has received complaints regarding school administration harassing parents for unnecessary documents, striking children's names off without reason, refusing to allow children to attend school even after their names had been approved by the government, and charging money from students without providing receipts.

Under RTE rules, private schools are required to submit a recognition certificate from the state education department in order to seek affiliation from any board (CBSE or ICSE), Pradeep said. "Action will be taken against schools that do not admit children under RTE rules," she said.