Private Schools' Forum Calls On Rajasthan Governor Over Tuition Fees Order

A delegation of private school managements in Rajasthan on Wednesday met Governor Kalraj Mishra over a collection of tuition fees during the lockdown, which they claimed to have led to a severe financial crisis.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 12, 2020 8:12 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

A delegation of private school managements in Rajasthan on Wednesday met Governor Kalraj Mishra over a collection of tuition fees during the lockdown, which they claimed to have led to a severe financial crisis. Several schools, including CBSE, Rajasthan Board and missionary schools are on an "indefinite strike" from November 5, as they lack funds to pay salaries to their staff and face closure.

Schools in the state have not yet reopened after they were closed due to COVID-19 but many are holding online classes. "A delegation of the private school management today have the Governor to apprise about the situation. Due to the financial crisis, several schools have closed stopped even online classes," said Sandeep Bakshi, a member of Forum of Private Schools in Rajasthan.

Earlier, the forum had requested Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to help them in these tough times. School owners have requested the authorities to abide by the Rajasthan High Court order of September 9.

A single bench of the high court had issued direction to the schools to collect 70 per cent of tuition fees. Yet, this order was later stayed in October by a division bench of the high court.

Recently, the state government had issued orders that CBSE schools and the Rajasthan board should reduce the tuition fees by 30-40 per cent in accordance with the reduced syllabus.

According to the forum, they want clarity on the part of the state government in the orders and said it is affecting 50,000 schools and 11 lakh employees.

