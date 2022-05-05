  • Home
Private Schools Can Not Force Parents To Buy Costly Books, Change Uniform In Next 3 Years: DoE

The Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an official order that private schools are run by trusts or societies, and have no scope of profit and commercialisation.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 5, 2022 7:37 pm IST

Directorate of Education said private schools can't force parents to buy costly books and uniform
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Thursday warned private schools of strict action if they force parents to buy costly educational material and uniforms from it or any specific vendor. The schools have also been directed to not change colour, design or any other specifications of uniforms for at least three years. The Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an official order that private schools are run by trusts or societies, and have no scope of profit and commercialisation.

"Schools shall display class-wise list of books and writing materials to be introduced in the coming session as per rule well in advance on the school website, and (this should) also be communicated clearly to parents via other media," the DoE order said. Besides this, schools will also display names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least five shops in close proximity of the school where books and uniforms will be made available for students, it said.

"However, schools are not allowed to force parents to purchase these things from any of the selected vendors particularly. Parents can buy books and uniforms from any shop as per their convenience and suitability," the statement said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the order will bring relief to parents who are struggling to pay heavy amounts for books and uniforms in private schools. "Many households have lost their source of income since the COVID-19 pandemic hit two years ago, making it difficult for them to purchase expensive books and uniforms from specific shops which charge arbitrarily," he said.

This order will give freedom to parents across the city to buy books and uniforms for their children as per their convenience, Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said. "The parents in all private schools have the right to clear and proper information about books and uniforms before the beginning of the academic session, so that they can arrange them from a place of their choice," he said. No school has the authority to compel them to buy books or uniforms from a specific vendor. The main cause of education should be to "nurture the future of the nation, not minting money", the deputy chief minister said added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

