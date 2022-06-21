Private School Asks EWS Students To Clear Dues Of Rs 67,000; Delhi Government Says Looking Into Issue

Image credit: Shutterstock Private school asks EWS students to clear dues (representational)

At least 14 students who had been admitted to a top private school here under the EWS quota have been asked to clear dues of over Rs 67,000 in fees for the first term of this academic year in order to continue further education, even as Delhi government officials said they are look into the issue. According to the provisions of the Right to Education Act 2009, all private schools in Delhi are required to reserve 25 per cent of seats for economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students during admissions at the entry level, and compulsorily provide them free education.

All India Parents Association (AIPA) President Ashok Agarwal has issued a legal notice to Modern School, Barakhamba Road, in this regard.

There was no response to calls and text messages from school management. Delhi government officials said they will look into the matter, asserting that schools set up on public land have an obligation to admit students under EWS and DG category and provide education to them free of cost.

"The students were admitted under EWS and DG category and they have appeared for class 10 CBSE examination in the academic year 2021-22 and are waiting for their results. These students were admitted in nursery class and since they are studying under the EWS and DG category free of cost. These students have now been asked to pay dues of Rs 67,835 for class 11's first term to either continue further education or get school leaving certificate," Mr Agarwal said.

Modern School is one of the 400 schools in the city which are built on land given to them by public land-owning agencies such as the Delhi Development Authority.

These schools had been allotted land at concessional rates on the condition that they would provide free education to EWS children. "Schools set up on public land have an obligation and they are not allowed to charge fees from EWS and DG category students. We are looking into the issue," a senior official of the Directorate of Education said.

