  • Home
  • Education
  • Private Educational Institutes Must Work With Government To Revive Sports Culture In Punjab: Minister

Private Educational Institutes Must Work With Government To Revive Sports Culture In Punjab: Minister

Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday urged the private educational institutes to join hands with the government to revive the sports culture in the state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 9, 2022 5:35 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NCPCR Asks States To Conduct Inquiry Into Government-Funded Madrassas Admitting Non-Muslim Students
Cyclone Mandous: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut In Chennai, Other Districts Of Tamil Nadu
Delhi DoE Suspends Recognition Of DPS Rohini Over Fee-Hike Norms
Uttar Pradesh Board Sets Up PAHCHAN Portal For Information On Schools
President Stresses On Maximum Use Of Technology To Make Education Accessible To Children With Disabilities
MCD Polls: Delhi Government Schools To Remain Closed Today
Private Educational Institutes Must Work With Government To Revive Sports Culture In Punjab: Minister
Private educational institutes have been asked to join hands with the government to revive sports culture in Punjab
Ludhiana:

Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday urged private educational institutes to join hands with the government to revive sports culture in the state. Presiding over a sports event here, the Cabinet minister said the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was giving top priority to promote sports among the youth, said an official release.

He said private institutes must come forward and join hands with the government to ensure budding sportspersons can get better infrastructure and equipment.

Mr Hayer said the Punjab government also launched Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Scholarship Scheme to provide monthly stipend to medal winners. As many as three lakh players competed in recently held sports event – 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' -- and the prize money was instantly transferred into the bank accounts of thousands of players, he said.

These efforts would definitely bring positive results in building a sports environment in Punjab, he said and exhorted sportspersons to work hard to make Punjab the number one state in sports.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
WBJEE 2023 Information Brochure Out; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process
WBJEE 2023 Information Brochure Out; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process
NCPCR Asks States To Conduct Inquiry Into Government-Funded Madrassas Admitting Non-Muslim Students
NCPCR Asks States To Conduct Inquiry Into Government-Funded Madrassas Admitting Non-Muslim Students
JEE Main 2022 Marred By Technical Glitches; Lok Sabha Member Seeks Exemption For Affected Candidates
JEE Main 2022 Marred By Technical Glitches; Lok Sabha Member Seeks Exemption For Affected Candidates
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Choice Filling, Choice Locking Begins At Dme.mponline.gov.in
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Choice Filling, Choice Locking Begins At Dme.mponline.gov.in
Bihar Board Announces 10th, 12th Exams 2023 Schedule, Check Dates
Bihar Board Announces 10th, 12th Exams 2023 Schedule, Check Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................