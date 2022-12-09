Private Educational Institutes Must Work With Government To Revive Sports Culture In Punjab: Minister

Private educational institutes have been asked to join hands with the government to revive sports culture in Punjab

Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday urged private educational institutes to join hands with the government to revive sports culture in the state. Presiding over a sports event here, the Cabinet minister said the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was giving top priority to promote sports among the youth, said an official release.

He said private institutes must come forward and join hands with the government to ensure budding sportspersons can get better infrastructure and equipment.

Mr Hayer said the Punjab government also launched Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Scholarship Scheme to provide monthly stipend to medal winners. As many as three lakh players competed in recently held sports event – 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' -- and the prize money was instantly transferred into the bank accounts of thousands of players, he said.

These efforts would definitely bring positive results in building a sports environment in Punjab, he said and exhorted sportspersons to work hard to make Punjab the number one state in sports.

