  • Home
  • Education
  • Private Delhi School Teachers, Staff Protest Over Non-Payment Of Full Salaries

Private Delhi School Teachers, Staff Protest Over Non-Payment Of Full Salaries

The teachers and staff of the Summer Fields School, New Delhi, claimed they have been working with 50 per cent of their salaries since April 2020. They also claimed that they were yet to get the arrears for the 7th pay commission salary structure.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 3, 2021 9:04 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Closure Of 1.5 Million Schools Due To COVID-19 Impacted 247 Million Children In India: UNICEF Study
Schools In Puducherry Re-Opened For Full-Day Classes
Uttar Pradesh: Atal Residential Schools May Function From This Session, Says Chief Minister
Delhi High Court Seeks Education Ministry’s Reply On Plea For Contempt Of Not Extending 14 Years' Age In RTE
Arunachal Pradesh Budget 2021: Emphasis On Elementary Education, Upgrading Schools
Government Resolution On Fee Hike Won't Apply To Private Unaided Schools: High Court
Private Delhi School Teachers, Staff Protest Over Non-Payment Of Full Salaries
Private Delhi School Teachers, Staff Protest Over Non-Payment Of Full Salaries
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Teachers and staff of the Summer Fields School here have staged a protest against the alleged non-payment of full salaries and arrears.

In a statement, the teachers and staff of the Summer Fields School, New Delhi, claimed they have been working with 50 per cent of their salaries since April 2020. They also claimed that they were yet to get the arrears for the 7th pay commission salary structure.

The protesting Summer Fields School teachers and staff later submitted a memorandum to the Delhi Directorate of Education (South east zone), the statement said.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Schools delhi private school
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
World Unani Day 2021: Jamia Hamdard Organises National Symposium
World Unani Day 2021: Jamia Hamdard Organises National Symposium
Closure Of 1.5 Million Schools Due To COVID-19 Impacted 247 Million Children In India: UNICEF Study
Closure Of 1.5 Million Schools Due To COVID-19 Impacted 247 Million Children In India: UNICEF Study
IP University To Organise Young Researchers’ Conference From Tomorrow
IP University To Organise Young Researchers’ Conference From Tomorrow
Schools In Puducherry Re-Opened For Full-Day Classes
Schools In Puducherry Re-Opened For Full-Day Classes
Uttar Pradesh: Atal Residential Schools May Function From This Session, Says Chief Minister
Uttar Pradesh: Atal Residential Schools May Function From This Session, Says Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................