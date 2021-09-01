Prioritising Vaccination For Safe Reopening Of Schools: Education Ministry

Image credit: twitter.com/EduMinOfIndia The Education Minister today chaired a meeting with DoSEL officials and reviewed school reopening status across the country

The government is prioritising vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools to ensure a safe environment for reopening schools, the Union Education Ministry said.

Earlier today, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a meeting with senior officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) under his ministry to review the school reopening status across the country, it said.

Mr Pradhan also reviewed the progress of the vaccination plan for teachers, the ministry said. Last month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said the centre is making additional vaccines available to try vaccinating all teachers in the country before Teachers’ Day, which is on September 5.

“Shiksha Mantri Shri @dpradhanbjp reviewed the status of schools reopening across the country with senior officials of Deptt. of School Education & Literacy. He also took stock of the roadmap for vaccinating all teaching & non-teaching staff in schools by the month of September,” the Education Ministry tweeted.

“GoI is prioritising vaccination of teaching & non-teaching staff in schools across India to ensure a safe environment for reopening of schools,” it added.

Many states have reopened schools – some for both lower and higher classes and some for only higher classes – colleges and other educational institutions after a significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Most of the states that have reopened schools have made vaccination mandatory for teachers and eligible students in order to attend physical classes.

Assam, for example, has reopened schools for Class 12 and other higher education institutions on September 1 but teaching-learning activities will resume on September 6. The first three days will be utilised to organise vaccination drives at schools, colleges.

The Tamil Nadu government, in its school reopening SOP, had asked colleges to organise special vaccination camps. Tamil Nadu is one of eight states where educational institutions reopened today after months of closure due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on August 25 announced an additional 2 crore Covid vaccine doses will be made available to vaccinate teachers on priority basis.

While teachers are eligible to take Covid vaccines available in the country, there is no vaccine available for people below the age of 18 in India yet.

However, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had last month approved the Zydus Cadila's three-dose vaccine – ZyCoV-D – for emergency use, which can be given to children of 12 years and above.

Clinical trials of other Covid vaccines among children are going on, according to reports. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children is likely to be approved this month.