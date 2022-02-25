  • Home
Print Indian Flag, Paste On Vehicles: Embassy Advisory For Students, Others Stranded In Ukraine

Ukraine Crisis: Students living close to CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod and PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian border near Chernivtsi will depart first, in coordination with teams of the External Affairs Ministry, the embassy said.

Feb 25, 2022

Print Indian Flag, Paste On Vehicles: Embassy Advisory For Students, Others Stranded In Ukraine
The first batch of Indian students have left Chernivtsi for the Ukraine-Romania border, according to ANI
Image credit: twitter.com/ANI

The Embassy of India in Kiev today issued a fresh advisory for students and other Indian n

ationals in Ukraine and informed them the government is working on establishing evacuation routes through Romania and Hungary. The embassy has also advised them to print Indian flags and paste it on vehicles while traveling.

Students living close to CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod and PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian border near Chernivtsi will depart first, in coordination with teams of the External Affairs Ministry, the embassy said.

“Once above routes are operational, Indian nationals traveling by their own arrangements for transport would be advised to proceed to above border checkpoints…for facilitation through the border,” it added.

The first batch of Indian students have left Chernivtsi for the Ukraine-Romania border, according to ANI.

There are around 16,000 Indians in Ukraine and many of them are students. An Air India flight sent for evacuation took off at 7:30 am yesterday but had to return after Ukraine closed its airspace for commercial flights.

"Since the air space in Ukraine has been closed, we have stopped the measures to bring back Indians via flights. We are planning alternative measures to bring back Indians. Ministry of External Affairs has decided to send more diplomats to this area to help the Indian embassy," V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs said yesterday.

Forty Indian students walked to the Ukraine-Poland border earlier today, after they were dropped off by their college bus some 8 km from the border, news agency ANI reported.

