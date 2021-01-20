Prime Minister To Virtually Address Convocation Of Tezpur University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be virtually addressing the students of Tezpur University in Assam during its 18th convocation ceremony on January 22. The convocation ceremony is expected to begin at 11 am where the outgoing students’ batch will be distributed degrees and certificates. The outstanding students of each batch will be awarded medals and certificates of achievement.

The convocation will be held in both virtually and in-person observing COVID-19 protocols, where only PhD scholars and toppers will receive their degrees and gold medals in-person. The university will award the remaining students with their degrees and diplomas virtually. A total of 1,218 students will receive their degrees and diplomas in the convocation, as reported by PTI.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ confirmed the presence of Prime Minister through his official Twitter account.

“Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will be addressing the 18th convocation of Tezpur University on January 22 at 11 am. The event will be covered live on my Twitter, Facebook pages.Search for username Dr RP Nishank to join live”.

Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji will be addressing the 18th convocation of @TezpurUniv on 22nd Jan at 11 AM.

The event will be covered #live on my Twitter/FB pages.

Search for username '@DrRPNishank' to join #live. pic.twitter.com/TQdYx2gmD6 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 20, 2021

The Tezpur University has released guidelines on its official website tezu.ernet to attend the convocation ceremony.

The students must carry a recent negative COVID-19 report, undergo thermal screening inside the campus, sanitise hands and luggage, wash their hands and wear a mask and submit the negative report to the hostel authorities. They will not be provided any food and no guest shall be allowed inside the campus. The students will also be issued a bedroll which must be returned while checking out of the hostel.