Prime Minister To Unveil Swami Vivekananda’s Statue At JNU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually unveil the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, an official statement said. The event is scheduled for November 12 (6:30 pm) and will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda from 5:30 pm onwards. The statue has been installed at JNU campus with the support of its alumni.

In a statement, JNU Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said: “Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce...Swami Vivekananda always spoke for the education and well-being of Indians, especially of the less privileged and strongly celebrated the idea of India where industry will meet the national pride.”

On October 7, PM Modi addressed the students of IIT Delhi in the 51st annual convocation held in a hybrid mode.

During his address, PM Modi said that the country will ensure 'ease of doing business' for its youth while they should work for providing 'ease of living' to people, particularly the poorest of the poor, through innovations.

"India is fully committed to giving its youth ease of doing business so that the youth through their innovation can bring about a change in the lives of crores of people of the country," PM Modi said addressing the graduating students of IIT Delhi.