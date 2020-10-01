Image credit: Shutterstock Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate RAISE 2020 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi On October 5 will inaugurate a virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence - Responsible AI For Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020). The summit will be held from October 5 to October 9, 2020.

RAISE 2020 is aimed to unveil India’s vision for AI, show case talent, create awareness and launch an action roadmap, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said in a statement. The summit will focus on five distinct themes -- Responsible AI, Data, Collaboration, Ecosystem Development and Empowering a Billion+.

Global experts and delegates in research, policy and innovation on AI will attend the summit, an official statement said.

“RAISE 2020 will endeavor to unite different nationalities and stakeholders in developing a joint plan of action relating to the use of AI for solving common governance challenges in areas of health, education, skills and also address issues around ethics and privacy that the world faces today,” UGC said.

The detailed schedule of the summit is available on the official website, raise2020.indiaai.gov.in. Speakers of the summit include Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Electronics and IT, Communications and Law and Justice; Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State, Electronics and IT, Education and Communications; Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog; Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited; Arvind Krishna,CEO, IBM; and other dignitaries.