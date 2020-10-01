  • Home
  • Education
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate RAISE 2020 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate RAISE 2020 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi On October 5 will inaugurate a virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence - Responsible AI For Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020). The summit will be held from October 5 to October 9, 2020.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 1, 2020 5:09 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh: Online Classes Begin In Government Colleges
Road Schooling: Hyderabad Couple, Twin Daughters Travel Across 15 States In 90 days
Delhi Government Asks Schools To Engage All Guest Teachers
Gujarat Government Directed Private Schools To Take 25% Fee Cut
Unlock 5: Will Decide On Reopening Schools After Mid-November, Says Mamata Banerjee
#NEPTransformingIndia: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Address Student's Queries On NEP Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate RAISE 2020 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate RAISE 2020 Summit
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi On October 5 will inaugurate a virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence - Responsible AI For Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020). The summit will be held from October 5 to October 9, 2020.

RAISE 2020 is aimed to unveil India’s vision for AI, show case talent, create awareness and launch an action roadmap, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said in a statement. The summit will focus on five distinct themes -- Responsible AI, Data, Collaboration, Ecosystem Development and Empowering a Billion+.

Global experts and delegates in research, policy and innovation on AI will attend the summit, an official statement said.

“RAISE 2020 will endeavor to unite different nationalities and stakeholders in developing a joint plan of action relating to the use of AI for solving common governance challenges in areas of health, education, skills and also address issues around ethics and privacy that the world faces today,” UGC said.

The detailed schedule of the summit is available on the official website, raise2020.indiaai.gov.in. Speakers of the summit include Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Electronics and IT, Communications and Law and Justice; Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State, Electronics and IT, Education and Communications; Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog; Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited; Arvind Krishna,CEO, IBM; and other dignitaries.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra Operates Extra Buses For Students Appearing In Exam
MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra Operates Extra Buses For Students Appearing In Exam
No Decision Yet On Reopening Schools, Says Karnataka Education Minister
No Decision Yet On Reopening Schools, Says Karnataka Education Minister
Final Semester UG, PG Exams Begin In West Bengal Universities
Final Semester UG, PG Exams Begin In West Bengal Universities
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Supplementary Result 2020 Declared @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Here’s How To Check
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Supplementary Result 2020 Declared @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Here’s How To Check
IGNOU July 2020 Session: Admission Dates Extended Till October 15
IGNOU July 2020 Session: Admission Dates Extended Till October 15
.......................... Advertisement ..........................