Prime Minister Narendra Modi Unveils Vivekananda Statue In JNU Campus

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, on November 12, unveiled a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. While addressing the JNU students virtually through video conferencing, the Prime Minister asserted that people may have ideological differences but ideology should be seen supporting and not opposing the nation in matters of national interest. The event was also attended by Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in virtual mode.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi made it clear that idea-sharing and the flow of new ideas need to be kept uninterrupted. Our country is the land where seeds of different intellectual ideas have sprouted and thrived. It is necessary for the youth to strengthen this tradition. Due to this tradition, India is the most vibrant democracy in the world, Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister put forward the framework of the reform agenda of his government before the students. He added the idea of AtmaNirbhar Bharat has become the collective consciousness of more than 130 crore Indians, has become part of our aspirations. Continuing about the reforms in India, the Prime Minister urged JNU students to ponder on how the notion of good reforms as bad politics changed to good reforms as good politics. The Prime Minister said today, behind the reforms, there is a resolve to make India better in every way. He added intention and determination underlying the reforms happening today are sincere.

Saying the youth of the country, the brand ambassador of India worldwide, the Prime Minister said: “Our youth represent the culture and traditions of India. The expectation from you is not just to be proud of the identity of India which has been going on for thousands of years, Rather, it is also to create a new identity of India in the 21st century.”

The Prime Minister said the statue in the campus will inspire everyone and instill courage and compassion that Swami Vivekananda wanted to see in everyone. He wished this statue would teach immense dedication to the nation, teach intense love for our country which is the prime message of Swamiji's life. He wished the statue to inspire the nation for the vision of oneness and to move forward with the vision of youth-led development, which has been the expectation of Swamiji. He wished the statue would continue to inspire us to realize Swamiji's dream of a strong and prosperous India.

Ahead of the unveiling of Swami Vivekananda's statue at the university, Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar also expressed confidence that the teachings of the spiritual leader will be followed by the students.